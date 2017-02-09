Feb 9 Skandiabanken ASA:

* Q4 net interest income 309.3 million Norwegian crown versus 260.3 million crown year ago

* Q4 loan losses 13.6 million crown versus 9.1 million crown year ago

* Proposed dividend of 1.50 crown per share for 2016

* Q4 net income 149.7 million crown versus 106.0 million crown year ago

* Updated targets 2017-2019: return on equity of 14 per cent

* Updated targets for 2017-19: pay-out ratio of up to 30 per cent

* Updated targets for 2017-19: CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent

* Updated targets for 2017-19: cost-to-income ratio of 35 per cent

* Updated targets 2017-2019: annual loan growth above 10 per cent

* Positive volume growth experienced in 2016 is expected to continue into the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)