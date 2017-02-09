Feb 9 New Wave Group AB

* Q4 sales amounted to SEK 1,549 million, which was 10 pct higher than last year (SEK 1,405 million).

* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 167.0 (108.4) million

* Says board of directors has decided to propose to AGM a dividend of 1.35 (1.00) SEK per share equal to SEK 89.6 million

* Says the investments made in 2014-2016, are still far from their full potential and Craft Teamwear was launched in January 2017

* Says this launch will give additional growth, primarily from 2018

* Says heading towards the launch of Craft footwear For the original story click here: bit.ly/2k5ZYox Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)