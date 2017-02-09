Feb 9 PKC Group Oyj:

* H2 revenue 412.6 million euros ($440 million) versus 432.1 million euros year ago

* H2 EBITDA ex-items 31.1 million euros versus 30.6 million euros year ago

* Estimates that with prevailing exchange rates 2017 revenue and comparable EBITDA will be in same order of magnitude as in 2016

* Dividend proposal is 0.70 euro per share conditional upon Motherson Sumi Systems Limited voluntary public tender offer having not been completed Source text for Eikon:

