Feb 9 Marimekko OYJ:

* Q4 net sales 28.2 million euros ($30.12 million) versus 27.5 million euros year ago

* Net sales and comparable operating profit for 2017 are forecast to be at same level as in previous year

* Q4 comparable operating profit 1.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Will propose to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.40 euro per share be paid for 2016