UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Husqvarna Ab
* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 5,768m (5,672), corresponding to -3% adjusted for changes in exchange rates.
* Q4 operating income improved to sek -108m (-212), excluding items affecting comparability.
* Reuters poll: husqvarna q4 ebit was seen at -134 million sek, sales seen at 6.0 billion, dividend at sek 1.72 per share
* The Board proposes an increase of the dividend to SEK 1.95 per share (1.65).
* Says expects that we will take another step forward with respect of our financial performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources