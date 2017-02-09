Feb 9 Hafslund ASA:
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian
crowns ($506 million) versus 3.36 billion crowns year ago
* Preliminary Q4 EBITDA 818 million crowns versus 796
million crowns year ago
* Board proposes a dividend of 3.25 crowns (3.00 crowns year
ago) per share for 2016 financial year
* Will ramp up its investments to a yearly average of 2.1
billion crowns in 2017 and 2018
* Hafslund to invest in automated meters and construction of
new generator at Vamma with total investment frameworks of 2.4
billion crowns and 920 million crowns respectively
($1 = 8.3332 Norwegian crowns)
