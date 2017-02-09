UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 9 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Interim management statement
* Outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations.
* Our key brands have continued to perform well
* Clover, Frylight and Country Life have all grown volumes in first nine months of year and have taken significant share in their respective markets
* As predicted, Cathedral City performance improved in q3.
* Overall, in first nine months of year combined volumes of Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight are in line with same period last year.
* We have seen further milk cost inflation since half year and have now announced increases in price paid to farmers of 8.28 pence per litre since june 2016
* This represents an increase of 38 pct
* Market prices for cream have remained high after more than doubling in first half of year.
* Expect year end net debt to be somewhat higher than 31 march 2016
* Board has approved appointment of Deloitte as external auditor for year commencing 1 April 2017.
* " outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations." - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
