Feb 9 Solocal Group Sa:
* Announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights in the amount of approximately
398.48 million euros ($425.50 million)
* Subscription price is 1.0 euro per new share
* Subscription period is from Feb. 15, 2017 until Feb. 24, 2017 included
* Trading period for preferential subscription rights is from Feb. 13 until Feb. 22 included
* The capital increase with maintenance of preferential subcription rights will be open to
the public in France only
Source text: bit.ly/2k6lSb4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)