Feb 9 Vitrolife Ab:
* Q4 sales amounted to SEK 251 (199) million, corresponding
to an increase of 26 percent in SEK. Net sales growth was 21
percent in local currency.
* Q4 operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(ebitda) amounted to SEK 96 (81) million
* Q4 board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.60 (2.40) per share.
* Says looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially
unchanged and Vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly
expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by
5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future.
