Feb 9 Soo Kee Group Ltd :

* Entry into memorandum of understanding relating to proposed joint venture in Thailand

* Soo Kee Group Ltd. entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") dated 9 February 2017 with Aurora Design Co., Ltd.

* Group and Aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest in JVC, respectively

* Co and Aurora intends to establish a joint venture company to be incorporated in Thailand

* JVC is proposed to have an initial registered and paid-up capital of 30 million baht

* JV to develop, operate business of selling gold and diamond products under "love & co." trademarks, trade or brand name in thailand

