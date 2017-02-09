BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 9 Omaxe Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 208.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 4.08 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 191.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.96 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kuS2R9) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14