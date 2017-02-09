BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Jason Holdings Limited
* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company
* Company wishes to make a further announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by ANZ against directors of company
* Bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo, an executive director of company and Jason Sim Chon Ang, a non-executive director of company were heard
* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 23 feb for settlement discussions between them and ANZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.