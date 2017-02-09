UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Amer Sports Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 772.4 million euros ($825.9 million) (Reuters poll: 811 million euros)
* Q4 EBIT adjusted 81.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 89.9 million euros)
* Proposes capital repayment of 0.62 euro per share (dividend 0.55)
* Reuters poll expected dividend of EUR 0.62 euro per share
* In 2017 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase from 2016, despite short-term market softness
* Says growth is expected to be biased to second half of year
* Due to the challenging market conditions, Amer Sports paces its short-term growth and expands the on-going cost restructuring program initiated in August 2016
* Objective is to reduce operating expenses worth about 100 EBIT margin basis points in coming 24 months
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources