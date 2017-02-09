PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Snap Inc :
* Says the early stage of its ad business has resulted in "high rates" of revenue growth due to a low initial base, which has masked seasonality
* Says most of its revenue growth to date driven by onboarding new advertisers, developing new ad products and delivery and measurement capabilities
* Says in March 2016, entered into AWS Enterprise agreement for use of cloud services from Amazon Web Services Inc - SEC filing
* Says 2016 Olympics provided one-time revenue opportunity in Q3 2016; says as business matures, seasonality to have stronger impact on revenue
* Says under February 2017 addendum to AWS Enterprise agreement, company committed to spend $1.0 billion between January 2017 through December 2021 on AWS services Source text - (bit.ly/2k6sWcJ) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock