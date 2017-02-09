Feb 9 Erin Energy Corp
* On Feb 6, co and unit entered into a pre-export finance
facility agreement with the Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
* Erin Energy Corp- Finance facility provides for a total
commitment of $100.0 million- SEC filing
* Erin Energy Corp - In connection with facility, EPNL
entered into an exclusive off-take contract with Glencore Energy
UK Ltd. dated January 18, 2017
* Erin Energy Corp- EPNL may make drawdowns under finance
facility by way of loans and/or letters of credit until June 30,
2017
* Erin Energy - Off-take contract with Glencore Energy UK
for EPNL's volumes of oil produced from oil mining leases 120,
121 located offshore Nigeria
* Erin Energy - Co's unit EPNL is required to deposit $10.0
million at closing of finance facility into debt service reserve
account with Mauritius Commercial Bank
Source: (bit.ly/2lnAqIB)
