Feb 9 Ralph Lauren Corp

* as a result of Larsson agreement, expects to incur total estimated charges of about $20 million over course of Q4 and Q1 - sec filing

* result of 2016 U.S. Presidential election has introduced greater uncertainty with respect to tax, trade policies, tariffs

* As majority of products are produced outside U.S., major changes in tax policies, trade relations could have material adverse effect on business Source (bit.ly/2kvo3bN) Further company coverage: