UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Ralph Lauren Corp
* as a result of Larsson agreement, expects to incur total estimated charges of about $20 million over course of Q4 and Q1 - sec filing
* result of 2016 U.S. Presidential election has introduced greater uncertainty with respect to tax, trade policies, tariffs
* As majority of products are produced outside U.S., major changes in tax policies, trade relations could have material adverse effect on business Source (bit.ly/2kvo3bN) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources