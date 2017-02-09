Feb 9 Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Inmark Asset Management Pte Ltd and Crystal Hills Inc.

* intended that initial aggregate seed capital of fund will be approximately us$100 million

* deal in relation to proposed formation of a cayman islands domiciled real estate fund

* fund is to be established with a term of seven (7) years with an investment period of three (3) to five (5) years

* approximately us$60 million (approximately 60% of size of fund) will be contributed by company or its affiliates