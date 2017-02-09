Feb 9 Bulten AB

* Says board of Bulten AB proposes to AGM a total dividend of SEK 4.50 per share for 2016

* Q4 net sales reached SEK 674 million (667), an increase of 1.0% on same period last year.

* Q4 Order bookings amounted to SEK 744 million (674), an increase of 10.5% on the same period last year.

* Says 3.50 SEK (3.25) per share is to be considered as ordinary dividend and 1.00 SEK per share is to be considered as extra dividend

* Says prospects for winning market share will be good from second half of 2017

Bulten AB Q4 operating earnings (ebit) were SEK 52 million (47), which corresponds to an operating margin of 7.7% (7.1)