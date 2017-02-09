Feb 9 Group Five Ltd:
* Says acquisition of additional equity position in M6
mecsek concession
* Says Group Five has elected to on-sell to AIF 49.99 pct of
acquisition stake in M6 Mecsek to be acquired by company from M6
Mecsek co-shareholder
* Says following implementation of transaction, group five
and AIF will jointly hold additional 10 pct stake in M6 MECSEK
(50.01 pct and 49.99 pct respectively)
* Says transaction serves to strengthen strategic alliance
between Group Five and AIF by adding additional scale to JV
* Group Five has exercised its pre-emptive right to buy
further 10 pct stake in M6 MECSEK concession for a cash
consideration of 125.16 mln rand
* Says following this acquisition, Group Five will on-sell a
49.99 pct interest in this stake to AIF for a disposal
consideration of 4.35 mln euros or 62.57 mln rand
* Says net acquisition consideration payable by company of
4.35 mln euros or 62.59 mln rand
* Says effective date of transaction is expected to be April
28 2017.
