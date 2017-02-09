Feb 9 Viacom Inc
* Viacom Inc - company presents new strategic plan,
including focus on six priority flagship brands
* Viacom Inc qtrly media networks revenues increased 1 pct
to $2.59 billion.
* Viacom Inc - revenues in first fiscal quarter were $3.32
billion, an increase of 5 pct, or $170 million, compared to
previous year
* Viacom Inc qtrly advertising revenues declined 2 pct to
$1.29 billion
* Viacom inc - 3 pct decrease in domestic advertising
revenues in quarter
* Viacom Inc - Viacom will be focused on six flagship
brands- Bet, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and
Paramount
* Viacom - Paramount's film slate to now include co-branded
releases from each of flagships, with Paramount branded films
focused on franchises, tentpoles
* Viacom Inc - announcing a commitment between Nickelodeon
and Paramount to move forward on a slate of four films
* Viacom Inc qtrly EPS $1.00; qtrly adjusted EPS $1.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 24 pct
to $758 million
* Viacom Inc - spike will be rebranded in early 2018 as
Paramount Network, and will serve as Viacom's premier general
entertainment brand
* Viacom Inc - plans to invest in new content experiences,
and will establish short-form content unit
