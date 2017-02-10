Feb 10 L'Oreal:

* For 2017 CAPEX can be expected in the same order as 2016 - conf call

* On CAPEX guidance: first CAPEX increase should stay at the same level as last year - conf call

* Beauty market growth expected at around 4 percent in 2017 - conf call

* With situation in India, deceleration in China market, economic situation in Brazil, at this stage of year its probable that global market growth will be same as last year - conf call

* Q1 2017 growth expected slightly below the average of the year - conf call

* Profitability to improve in 2017 - conf call

* Confident with the beginning of the year in pharmacy sector - conf call

* On e-commerce: transition period for consumer division still in progress for next one or two quarters of 2017 - conf call

* On Q1 2017: luxury business should be good - conf call

* Remains cautious but confident in general for Q1 2017 - conf call

* NYX growth expected +125 percent - conf call

* On Body Shop: can't say more than that decision can take up to several months, is exploring options right now - conf call

* On Body Shop boutiques: no possible conversion of Body Shop boutiques into other L'Oreal brand boutiques - conf call

* On Kiehl's: is doing great, brand still growing in like-for-like, wants it to stay this way, will look for like-for-like growth in every market - conf call

* On China: in 2017 has reasons to believe co will be more competitive -conf call

* On China: e-commerce is growing but still limited - conf call

* On China: no channel shift for luxury sector - conf call

* French market was very difficult last year, being a mainly negative market, now hopes French market will get better in 2017, but it's too early to tell - conf call

* On Q4 2016: UK and Spain were really dynamic, UK profiting from pound rates and tourist influx - conf call

* Mexico representing tiny part of co business, circa less than 5 percent of co whole business - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)