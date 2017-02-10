UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 L'Oreal:
* For 2017 CAPEX can be expected in the same order as 2016 - conf call
* On CAPEX guidance: first CAPEX increase should stay at the same level as last year - conf call
* Beauty market growth expected at around 4 percent in 2017 - conf call
* With situation in India, deceleration in China market, economic situation in Brazil, at this stage of year its probable that global market growth will be same as last year - conf call
* Q1 2017 growth expected slightly below the average of the year - conf call
* Profitability to improve in 2017 - conf call
* Confident with the beginning of the year in pharmacy sector - conf call
* On e-commerce: transition period for consumer division still in progress for next one or two quarters of 2017 - conf call
* On Q1 2017: luxury business should be good - conf call
* Remains cautious but confident in general for Q1 2017 - conf call
* NYX growth expected +125 percent - conf call
* On Body Shop: can't say more than that decision can take up to several months, is exploring options right now - conf call
* On Body Shop boutiques: no possible conversion of Body Shop boutiques into other L'Oreal brand boutiques - conf call
* On Kiehl's: is doing great, brand still growing in like-for-like, wants it to stay this way, will look for like-for-like growth in every market - conf call
* On China: in 2017 has reasons to believe co will be more competitive -conf call
* On China: e-commerce is growing but still limited - conf call
* On China: no channel shift for luxury sector - conf call
* French market was very difficult last year, being a mainly negative market, now hopes French market will get better in 2017, but it's too early to tell - conf call
* On Q4 2016: UK and Spain were really dynamic, UK profiting from pound rates and tourist influx - conf call
* Mexico representing tiny part of co business, circa less than 5 percent of co whole business - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources