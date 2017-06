Feb 9 National Investments Fund Ltd

* Entered into settlement deed with Citizens Money Lending Corporation Limited

* Company has agreed with creditor to settle debt and all outstanding accrued interests thereon

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on Friday, 10 Feb

* Co to issue of 800mln settlement shares at HK$0.025 per share and settlement CB in amount of HK$11mln to creditor