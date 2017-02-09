Feb 9 Thomas Cook Group Plc:

* All resolutions set out in notice of meeting were voted on a poll and were passed by requisite majorities

* About 78.32 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM

* About 77.49 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration report at AGM

* About 67.30 percent votes cast in favour of 2017 strategic share incentive plan at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)