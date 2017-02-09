UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Nan Hai Corporation Ltd
* Group is expected to record increase in profit for year ended 31 December 2016
* Increase in profit for year ended 31 December 2016 would represent an increase of not less than HK$1 billion
* Expected significant increase in profit was primarily attributable to recognition of sales revenue for phase three of 'Peninsula' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources