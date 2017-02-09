Feb 9 U.S. Postal service:

* U.S. Postal service posts net loss of approximately $200 million for q1 of fiscal year 2017

* U.S. Postal service - excluding effects of change in workers' compensation liability, posted net loss of about $200 million for q1 2017

* U.S. Postal service - qtrly shipping and packages business experienced revenue growth of $701 million, or 14.7 percent over same period in prior year

* U.S. Postal service - "postal service continues to operate within an unsustainable business model"

* U.S. Postal Service ceo - "our current financial situation is serious, but solvable"

