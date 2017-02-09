Feb 9 U.S. Postal service:
* U.S. Postal service posts net loss of approximately $200
million for q1 of fiscal year 2017
* U.S. Postal service - excluding effects of change in
workers' compensation liability, posted net loss of about $200
million for q1 2017
* U.S. Postal service - qtrly shipping and packages business
experienced revenue growth of $701 million, or 14.7 percent over
same period in prior year
* U.S. Postal service - "postal service continues to operate
within an unsustainable business model"
* U.S. Postal Service ceo - "our current financial
situation is serious, but solvable"
* U.S. Postal service - qtrly total revenue $19.19 billion
versus $19.35 billion
