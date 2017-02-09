Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Regeneron CEO: "As we further diversify our product
related revenue stream, we do not plan to provide eylea guidance
after 2017"
* Regeneron CEO says Amgen's asserted patent claims on
repatha are invalid and we look forward to pursuing our appeal
over the coming months: conf call
* Regeneron's Bob Terifay says Eylea will continue for co
over the years to come
* Regeneron: Eylea sales growth has slowed reflecting normal
market dynamics for the product that has been around for over 5
yrs with no price hike since launch
* Regeneron CEO says changes in pharmaceutical drug pricing
will need congressional action
* Regeneron CEO "Price increases that are unrelated or
uncoupled from innovation will be pushed back on"
* Regeneron CEO: Constant price increases & magnitude of
them are reflection of tone deafness on those taking hikes &
complexities about how rebates work
* Regeneron CEO: "There is an opportunity to come up with
more responsible pricing", in relation to rheumatoid arthritis
drug, sarilumab
* Regeneron CEO: "Pharma is running around saying the
middleman (PBM) is taking too much; the middleman says prices
are too high and patients are wondering what is really going on"
* Regeneron CEO: "price increases are nice but if you cannot
get them you better be able to innovate and that is our sweet
spot"
