Feb 9 Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards

* Ford Motor - It remains to be seen whether the EPA determination will be reconsidered under President Trump'S administration

* Ford Motor - It remains to be seen whether the EPA and NHTSA determinations will ultimately be harmonized with each other

* Ford Motor - Achieved significant year-over-year growth in production in India in 2016, driven primarily by strong exports

* Ford Motor - Despite the growth, India remains a significant challenge; will continue to work this year "to evaluate alternative business models for this large and growing emerging market"

* Ford Motor says it is concerned about commercial feasibility of meeting future model year GHG and CAFE standards, particularly the 2022-2025 standards

* Ford Motor - Concerns related to 2022-2025 standards due to many unknowns regarding technology development, market conditions, and other factors so far into the future