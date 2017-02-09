UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Madison Wine Holdings Ltd
* Perfect Zone, as subscriber, and Bartha Holdings, as issuer, entered into subscription agreement
* Bartha Holdings conditionally agreed to issue, exchangeable bonds for a consideration of HK$150mln
* Pursuant to deal perfect zone agreed to subscribe for, and Bartha agreed to issue exchangeable bonds
* Unit and CVP Holdings, entered into acquisition agreement; perfect zone conditionally agreed to acquire CVP Asset Management for HK$14mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources