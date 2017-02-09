Feb 9 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* Intends issuance of another corporate bond

* Intends to issue another fixed interest corporate bond with an expected volume of 120 million euros ($128.04 million) (demand-induced increase possible) and a maturity of seven years

* Sees CA Immobilien Anlagen AG intends to use net proceeds of issue of bonds for optimisation of debt and other general corporate purposes