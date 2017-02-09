BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 9 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:
* Intends issuance of another corporate bond
* Intends to issue another fixed interest corporate bond with an expected volume of 120 million euros ($128.04 million) (demand-induced increase possible) and a maturity of seven years
* Sees CA Immobilien Anlagen AG intends to use net proceeds of issue of bonds for optimisation of debt and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.