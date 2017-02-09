Feb 9 Juventus FC SpA:

* Signs contract with Hebei China Fortune Football Club Co. Ltd for definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Anderson Hernanes for 8.0 million euros ($8.53 million) to be paid within 15 days after the release of the International Transfer Certificate

* The consideration may increase of maximum 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)