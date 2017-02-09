UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Juventus FC SpA:
* Signs contract with Hebei China Fortune Football Club Co. Ltd for definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Anderson Hernanes for 8.0 million euros ($8.53 million) to be paid within 15 days after the release of the International Transfer Certificate
* The consideration may increase of maximum 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources