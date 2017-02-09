Feb 9 Nikkei:

* Toei Co likely saw pretax profit climb 5% on the year to a record 16 billion yen ($142 million) for the April-December period - Nikkei

* Toei Co Ltd sales for for April-December period, apparently edged above the 93.1 billion yen reported the year earlier - Nikkei

* Toei likely will beat its forecast calling for pretax profit to drop 11 percent to 16.5 billion yen for the year ending in March - Nikkei