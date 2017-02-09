Feb 10 Expedia Inc

* Expedia Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.51

* Expedia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Expedia Inc says gross bookings increased $1.2 billion or 8% year-over-year to $16.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Expedia Inc says room nights stayed increased 15% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, with growth of 16% excluding Orbitz Worldwide

* Expedia Inc qtrly revenue $2,092.8 million, up 23 percent

* Expedia Inc says on a standalone basis, Trivago reached $183 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Expedia Inc - based on current plans, expect to incur approximately $10 to $15 million in 2017 related to Orbitz integrations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $2.07 billion