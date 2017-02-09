Feb 9 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* 2016 net profit of 325.0 million lira ($88.23 million) versus 163.9 million lira year ago

* 2016 revenue of 3.04 billion lira versus 2.52 billion lira year ago

* Net sales up 20 percent in 2016 in Turkish Lira and up 10 percent in unit numbers

* 2016 rate of capacity utilization was 73 percent versus 68 percent in 2015

* Number of produced units up 7 percent in 2016 versus a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6835 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)