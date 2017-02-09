EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 9 Cofinimmo SA:
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
* FY operating profit before result on portfolio 172.1 million euros versus 174 million euros in reuters poll
* Fair value investment properties at dec. 31 3.37 billion euros versus 3.13 billion euros year ago
* Occupancy rate at dec. 31 94.5 percent versus 94.9 percent year ago
* Epra nav/share 92.76 euros versus 94.0 euros in reuters poll
* FY net rental income 214.2 euros million versus 215 million euros in reuters poll
* Board of directors expects to propose a dividend of 5.50 euros gross (3.85 euros net) per ordinary share and 6.37 euros gross (4.459 euros net) per preference share
* 2017 net result from core activities - group share : 6.49 euros per share, given a committed investment pipeline of 113.7 million euros for 2017
* Barring any major unexpected events, gross dividend for the 2017 financial year, payable in 2018: 5.50 euros per ordinary share Source text: bit.ly/2lsLa4p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.