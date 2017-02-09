Feb 9 Cofinimmo SA:

* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll

* FY operating profit before result on portfolio 172.1 million euros versus 174 million euros in reuters poll

* Fair value investment properties at dec. 31 3.37 billion euros versus 3.13 billion euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at dec. 31 94.5 percent versus 94.9 percent year ago

* Epra nav/share 92.76 euros versus 94.0 euros in reuters poll

* FY net rental income 214.2 euros million versus 215 million euros in reuters poll

* Board of directors expects to propose a dividend of 5.50 euros gross (3.85 euros net) per ordinary share and 6.37 euros gross (4.459 euros net) per preference share

* 2017 net result from core activities - group share : 6.49 euros per share, given a committed investment pipeline of 113.7 million euros for 2017

* Barring any major unexpected events, gross dividend for the 2017 financial year, payable in 2018: 5.50 euros per ordinary share Source text: bit.ly/2lsLa4p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)