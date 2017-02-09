Feb 9 Hybrigenics SA:
* Announces encouraging preliminary results from the Phase
II clinical study of inecalcitol in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
* At this intermediate stage of study, 43 percent of the
patients (6 out of 14) have shown further decrease in bcr-abl
from mmr at three months
* After one year of treatment, 33 percent (3 out of 9) have
demonstrated reduction in BCR-ABL beyond DMR, i.e. undetectable
biomarker traces
* The sample size of this pilot study has been reduced to 42
patients, with a target completion in H2 2018
Source text: bit.ly/2k8iSuO
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)