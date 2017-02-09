Feb 9 Sparebanken Vest

* Winst approval from Norway's FSA regulator to use advanced IRB approach for calculating regulatory capital requirements for credit risk

* Approval applies to corporate market. For the retail market the bank already has such approval

* The approval is subject to certain conditions relating to the safety margins in the models

* Sparebanken Vest will thus come back with calculations of the level and capital effects in a separate announcement when this is finalized.

* Transitional rules with Basel I floor of 80% is binding on the bank in the current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)