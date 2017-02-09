Feb 9 Sparebanken Vest
* Winst approval from Norway's FSA regulator to use advanced
IRB approach for calculating regulatory capital requirements for
credit risk
* Approval applies to corporate market. For the retail
market the bank already has such approval
* The approval is subject to certain conditions relating to
the safety margins in the models
* Sparebanken Vest will thus come back with calculations of
the level and capital effects in a separate announcement when
this is finalized.
* Transitional rules with Basel I floor of 80% is binding on
the bank in the current year
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)