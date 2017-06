Feb 9 Cubic Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Cubic Corp - Q1 sales of $334.7 million in 2017 were 7 percent higher than sales of $313.8 million in corresponding quarter last year

* Cubic Corp - Total backlog decreased $235.0 million to $2.705 billion at December 31, 2016, compared to $2.940 billion at September 30, 2016