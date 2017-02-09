UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly revenue increased 7% to $399 million
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.28
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share $0.56
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees revenue growth in 2017 in range of 10-12%
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in range of 28-31% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources