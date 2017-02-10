UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Italtile Limited:
* Trading profit r594 million 2015: r531 million 12% increase
* Earnings per share 51,1 cents 2015: 44,3 cents 15% increase
* System-Wide turnover r3,50 billion 2015: r3,08 billion 14% increase
* Dividend per share 16 cents 2015: 14 cents 14% increase
* Capital expenditure of r243 million (2015: r242 million)
* Group's net asset value was 390 cents per share (2015: 332 cents per share).
* Cash and cash equivalent reserves at end of period were r182 million (2015: r351 million)
* Anticipates that lower consumer demand and high levels of imported product across industry will result in intensified competition in marketplace in forthcoming months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources