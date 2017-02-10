Feb 9 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports fourth quarter
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT - Book value decreased
to $15.52 per share as of December 31, 2016 from $15.70 per
share as of September 30, 2016
* Ellington Residential Mortgage-Q4 characterized by sharply
higher interest rates,increased market volatility, especially in
aftermath of U.S. elections
* Ellington Residential - Election of Trump to U.S.
Presidency along with continued republican control of congress
led to surge in interest rates in Q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: