UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 10 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* FY group profit: 168.5 million Swiss francs (+ 0.2 pct)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Outlook 2017: higher business performance expected
* FY interest income at 239.6 million francs, up 4 percent
* Unchanged dividend of 38 francs per share
* Expects stable group profit for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)