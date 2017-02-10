Feb 10 Mobimo Holding AG:

* FY profit up a substantial 51.9 percent year-on-year from 105.0 million Swiss francs to 159.4 million Swiss francs ($159.05 million)

* FY profit attributable to shareholders excluding revaluation up by 26.5 percent to 99.4 million francs (prior year: 78.6 million francs)

* FY EBIT up by 17.5 percent to 200.3 million francs (prior year: 170.4 million francs)

* FY rental income up by 6.3 percent to 114.7 million francs (prior year: 107.8 million francs)

* FY profit from sale of trading properties and development services up by 330.5 percent to 23.9 million francs (prior year: 5.5 million francs)

* Dividend of 10.00 Swiss francs per share proposed

* Expects to continue to post good operating results in future that will enable company to make attractive dividend distributions to shareholders