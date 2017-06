Feb 10 Catena Media Plc:

* Acquires slotsia.com

* Purchase price amounts to upfront payment of 3,575,000 euros ($3.8 million) which is being paid as cash consideration in conjunction with transfer of assets

* Acquired assets are expected to generate sales of about 300.000 euros in Q1 of 2017

* Earn-out of maximum 5.0 million euros which is based on revenue performance over a period of two years Source text: bit.ly/2ksS49p

