Feb 10 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest
in Euro Disney
* Proposed transaction will increase Disney's interest in
euro disney to 85.7 pct from 76.7 pct.
* Price for transaction is 2.00 euros per share and will be
paid in shares of Disney common stock.
* Intention to make a cash tender offer for all remaining
outstanding shares of Euro Disney at a price of 2.00 euros per
share
* Disney has informed euro Disney that it is committed to
support recapitalization of up to 1.5 billion euros for Euro
Disney group of companies
* Euro Disney's supervisory board has expressed its support
of these developments, and its interest in evaluating this
proposal
* Acquisition of Euro Disney shares will occur through an
off-market block trade
* As a result of this transaction, Kingdom's ownership
interest in Euro Disney will decrease from 10.0 pct to 1.0 pct
