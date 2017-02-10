UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 10 Greene King Plc
* Trading statement for 40 weeks to 5th february 2017
* In first 40 weeks of year, pub company achieved like-for-like (lfl) sales growth of 1.1 pct
* Excluding fayre & square, lfl sales were +1.6 pct
* Over last 16 weeks, we have seen a strong christmas trading period alongside usual quieter months of november and january.
* Lfl sales over three christmas weeks were up 4.5 pct, despite tough comparisons with previous christmas.
* We again broke our record for christmas day with sales of £7.4m, up 6.0 pct on previous year.
* In a cask ale market down 3.8 pct, own-brewed volume (obv) in brewing & brands was down 4.2 pct.
* Further progress was made on spirit integration with over 1,000 pubs now converted to 'best of both' pub company it system and ongoing synergy
* We reached our target of 11 new pub acquisitions, of which six were farmhouse inns and five were hungry horse
* Our disposal programme accelerated in second half as expected
* So far this year, we have sold 59 pubs across both pub company and pub partners for total proceeds of c.£35m
* We anticipate disposing a further 50-60 pubs this year, raising proceeds of c. £30-40m.
* We are confident that combined strength of our brands, pubs, people and cash generation leaves us well placed to deliver another year of progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
