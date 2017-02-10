Feb 10 Biogaia AB

* Q4 net sales amounted to SEK 138.8 million (104.4)

* Q4 operating profit excluding IBT was SEK 46.4 million (32.0)

* Says The long-term financial target is an operating margin (operating profit in relation to sales) of at least 34% (previously 30%) with continued strong growth and increased investments in research, product development, brand building and the sales organization

* Says board proposes a dividend according to policy of SEK 3.16 (3.03) per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.34 (1.97) per share, amounting to a total dividend of SEK 7.50 (5.00) per share