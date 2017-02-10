Feb 10 Great Portland Estates Plc

* Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders

* Sale to rathbone place jersey limited, an entity owned by westinvest gesellschaft für investmentfonds mbh and deka immobilien investment gmbh

* Sale is expected to crystallise a whole-life capital return for gpe from entire development project of approximately £110.0 million

* £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend

* Following receipt of majority of sales proceeds, whole life surplus of approximately £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders

* It is anticipated that this will be effected by way of a special dividend, which would be accompanied by a share consolidation

* Gpe was advised on sale and proposed capital return by CBRE, GM Real Estate, Nabarro, BofA Merrill lynch, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Lazard