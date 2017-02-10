Feb 10 Great Portland Estates Plc
* Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and
proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders
* Sale to rathbone place jersey limited, an entity owned by
westinvest gesellschaft für investmentfonds mbh and deka
immobilien investment gmbh
* Sale is expected to crystallise a whole-life capital
return for gpe from entire development project of approximately
£110.0 million
* £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders
by way of a special dividend
* Following receipt of majority of sales proceeds, whole
life surplus of approximately £110.0 million is proposed to be
returned to shareholders
* It is anticipated that this will be effected by way of a
special dividend, which would be accompanied by a share
consolidation
* Gpe was advised on sale and proposed capital return by
CBRE, GM Real Estate, Nabarro, BofA Merrill lynch, J.P. Morgan
Cazenove and Lazard
