Feb 10 Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* Q4 revenue $52.6 million versus $46.5 million year ago

* Q4 Bluetooth sales $30.6 million (58.2 pct of Q4 2016 revenues), compared to $28.7 million (61.7 pct of Q4 2015 revenues)

* Q4 EBIT $1.5 million versus $3.8 million year ago

* Says higher Q4 revenue are offset by lower gross margin, higher expenses and lower capitalized expenses

* Estimates H1 revenue to be of $100-107 million

* Expects Bluetooth to be growth driver for 2017

* Expects gross margins to be in range of 46 pct - 47 pct for H1 2017, in line with previous half year but below target of 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)