Feb 10 Haldex AB

* Says board proposes no dividend for 2016

* Haldex AB Q4 operating income excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 48 (76) m,

* Says net sales for q4 totaled sek 1,054 million (1,052)

* Says bidding process, which is still ongoing, was initiated during summer, and creates uncertainty for both Haldex and its customers

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q4 adjusted EBIT was seen at 41.5 million SEK, net sales at 1.0 billion SEK, dividend at 2.31 SEK/share

* Says assessment for full year 2017 is that it will be difficult for Haldex to show growth due to weak market conditions and drawn-out bidding process

* Says our ambition is to continue to ensure good profitability, but due to lower net sales and high costs related to the bidding process, the operating margin for 2017 is forecast to be slightly lower than in 2016.