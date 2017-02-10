Feb 10 Rezidor

* Q4 EBITDA amounted to MEUR 23.1 (32.5)

* Says EBITDA is negatively impacted by higher costs for sales & marketing and bad debts

* Says board of directors proposes, in line with dividend policy, a dividend of EUR 0.05 (0.07) per share.

* Q4 revenue decreased by 4.8 pct to MEUR 243.1